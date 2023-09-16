Kamaldeen Sulemana sent off in Southampton’s defeat against Leicester City

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was shown a straight red card for a clumsy tackle on James Justin in the final moments as Southampton lost 4-1 at home to Leicester City in the Championship.



It is the first time the 21-year-old is playing for the Saints this season after battling injury at the start of the campaign.



He came on after the break and looked to have injected some pace into Southampton’s game until he was sent off.



Vardy executed a skillful pass exchange with Stephy Mavididi, surprising everyone at St. Mary's with his composed side-foot finish, granting the Foxes an ideal start.



Kasey McAteer capitalized on a brilliant through ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, extending the lead to two after just 18 minutes. Although a defensive lapse allowed Sam Edozie to secure a response for the Saints, Wilfred Ndidi ensured Leicester went into halftime with a 3-1 advantage.



The outstanding Mavididi embarked on a remarkable solo run from deep within his own half, adding a fourth goal against a team that had bested the Foxes twice in the previous season. This Premier League campaign concluded with both teams facing relegation.