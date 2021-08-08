Kamaldeen Sulemana scores on his Ligue 1 debut for Rennes

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana made an electric start to life at Stade Rennes when he scored within 15 minutes of his league debut in the French Ligue 1.



The summer signing curled his finish into the far corner after a quick counter to give his side the lead against Lens on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in the French Ligue 1.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has proven why he was a major talking point before sealing his record move to France.



Kamaldeen Sulemana is a graduate of Right to Dream Academy who joined the French club from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjælland.



