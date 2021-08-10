You are here: HomeSports2021 08 10Article 1328995

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana scored 7th fastest goal in Stade Rennais history

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has entered the history books by scoring the 7th fastest goal in the club’s history.

The 19-year-old made his debut in style, finding the net inside just 14 minutes with a brilliant curler.

The strike is also the first goal scored by a Ghanaian since 2013. The last Ghanaian to score one in the club’s colours was John Boye.

His efforts, although brilliant, were not enough as his club was held to a 1-1 draw by RC Lens.

Sulemana joined the Ligue 1 side from Danish side Nordsjaelland amid huge interest from Dutch champions Ajax and Premier League side Manchester United.