Kamaldeen Sulemana scored 7th fastest goal in Stade Rennais history

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has entered the history books by scoring the 7th fastest goal in the club’s history.



The 19-year-old made his debut in style, finding the net inside just 14 minutes with a brilliant curler.



The strike is also the first goal scored by a Ghanaian since 2013. The last Ghanaian to score one in the club’s colours was John Boye.



His efforts, although brilliant, were not enough as his club was held to a 1-1 draw by RC Lens.



Sulemana joined the Ligue 1 side from Danish side Nordsjaelland amid huge interest from Dutch champions Ajax and Premier League side Manchester United.