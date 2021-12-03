Kamaldeen Sulemana on the radar of Liverpool

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League giants Liverpool.



The 19-year-old who joined Stade Rennes in the summer transfer window has impressed heavily since joining Stade Rennes.



He has scored five times and provided two assists in 20 matches.



His outstanding performance has caught eye of the technical handlers of the Liverpool headed by Jurgen Klopp and are keeping tabs on the Ghana youngster after deciding to end their pursuit for Jeremy Doku.



The Fichajes has reported Liverpool interest in the Ghanaian winger.



But it is unknown whether Liverpool will make a move for Kamaldeen in January or next summer, however, with Ghana participating in the Cup of Nations, securing Sulemana in January would be difficult.



He is expected to make the Ghana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in January