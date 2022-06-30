Kamaldeen Sulemana nominated for CAF Young Player of the year award

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CAF release nominees for 2022 CAF Awards



Morocco to host 2022 CAF Awards



Former Barcelona player Ilaiz Moriba nominated for CAF Young player of the year



Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been nominated for the 2022 Confederation of African Football Young Player of the Season.



The Stade Renne winger will compete with Burkina Faso's Dango Quattara, Ivory Coast's Karim Konate, Equatorial Guinea's Jesus Owono, Gambi's James Gomez, Illaix Moriba of Guinea, Mali's El Bilal Toure, Sengals's Pape Matar, Nigeria's Amoo Akinkunmi, and Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri for the award.



The CAF Awards 2022 will be held on July 21, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.



Winners of each category will be determined by votes of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches and Captains of Member Associations and clubs participating in the group stage of the Interclub competitions, according to CAF.



Kamaldeen Sulemana had a fairly successful season with Renne in the French Ligue, but it ended in disappointment due to injuries.



In 14 starts for Stade Rennes, the 20-year-old was involved in 8 goals (5 goals and 3 assists).



In October 2021, he made his Black Stars debut. He was a member of the Black Stars squad that failed to advance from the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2021.







EE/BOG