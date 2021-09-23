Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Ligue 1 team of the week

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in L'Equpe's team of the week after his heroic performance for Stade Rennais against Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.



The teen sensation netted a brace as Rennais whitewashed Clermont Foot at the Stade de la Route.



Sulemana is joined by teammates Martin Terrier and Benjamin Bourigeaud, and PSG trio, Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi and Presnel Kimpembe.



The other players on the team are Strasbourg's Gerzino Nyamsi, Lyon's Emerson Palmieri, Pedro Chirivella of FC Nantes, AS Monaco's Kevin Volland and Benjamin Andre of Lille.



In the game, last night, Jonas Martin and Martin Terrier gave the hosts a two-goal lead before halftime, and Sulemana exploded after the break, netting in the 55th and 57th minute to extend the advantage.



And with the game beyond the reach of Clermont Foot, Rennais added two more from Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait.



Below is the team of the week:



