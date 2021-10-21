Kamaldeen Sulemana named in French Ligue 1 Team of the Week

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in the French Ligue I Team of the Week for matchday 10 following his brilliant performance over the weekend.



The Ghanaian youngster scored a brilliant solo goal for Stade Rennes as they eased past Metz 3-0 in the league.



Sulemana together with two other teammates Hamari Traoré and Gaëtan Laborde was included in the Team of the Week.



The other players on the team are P. Lopez of Olympique Marseille, Willian Saliba of Marseille, Persenl Kimpembe of PSG, Emerson and L.Paqueta of Olympique Lyon, Guendouzi, Dimitri Payet and Kylian Mbappe of PSG.



The 19-year-old has had an explosive start to his Stade Rennes career since joining the team in the summer from Nordsjaelland.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has made 10 appearances and scored four goals in the ongoing campaign.



Below is the Ligue I Team of the Week



