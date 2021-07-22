Kamaldeen Sulemana makes Rennes debut in defeat to Getafe in preseason friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana on Wednesday made his debut for his new side Stade Rennes days after sealing record breaking move.



The 20-year-old Ghana who sealed his move from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland last Friday and barely trained with his new teammates made his first appearance in a preseason friendly against Spanish side Getafe.



Kamaldeen joined the action from the bench in the 70th minute as Rennes were condemned to a 2-1 defeat by the Spanish La Liga side at Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain.



The home side took the lead through Turkish striker Emes Unal in the 18th minute before Sehrou Guirassy pulled parity for the French side from the penalty spot in the 57th minute.



Hugo Duro gave the Spanish side the win after converting a penalty from the spot to make it 2-1 with the home side John Patrick sent off in the 86th minute.



Fans of Stade Rennes saw glimpses of why their team paid that much and went every length to trump Ajax who were leading the race for the player's signature.



