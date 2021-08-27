Kamaldeen Sulemana listed among eight young players to watch in the Ligue 1

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Suleman has been tipped to be one of the breakout stars in the French Ligue 1 this season.



The youngster joined Stade Rennais for € 15 million from Danish club Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old after a quiet preseason burst onto the scene in Stade Rennais opening game against Lens and scored on his debut.



Kamaldeen spark the fans at the Roazhon Park with his skill and pace as he scored the goal against Lens on the first day.



Against the Blood and Gold, the Ghanaian unleashed a splendid rolled shot of the right that the post pushed to the back of the net.



He celebrated the goal with his usual somersault that him a standing ovation from the fans at Roazhon Park.



Stade Rennais with the addition of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jeremy Doku will give opposition defenders a tough time.



There is no doubt that Sulemana will explode this season.