Kamaldeen Sulemana joins French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana has officially joined French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



The 19-year-old forward has signed a five-year deal that will keep him at the ambitious French Ligue 1 side till the summer of 2026.



"Stade Rennais F.C. is pleased to welcome the young Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana from FC Nordsjælland." the French side announced on Friday evening.



The forward scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists in the Danish league last season, and has signed a 5-year contract with the Rouge et Noir.



Convinced of the Rennes project, Kamaldeen Sulemana is the fourth Ghanaian to join the SRFC after John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan and John Boye.



Born in Techiman and aged 19, he was educated at Right To Dream Academy, partner of FC Nordsjælland.



He has two caps for Ghana having made his debut in an international friendly against Mali in October 2020.



His game is based on pure dribbling thanks to his technique and his speed and after making strides in the Danish Superligaen, Kamaldeen is ready to challenge Ligue 1 Uber Eats.