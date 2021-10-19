‘Kamaldeen Sulemana is a crack’ - Stade Rennes midfielder Jonas Martin

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Stade Rennes midfielder Jonas Martin has eulogized Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana following his outstanding performance since joining the club.



The 19-year-old has settled in well with the French side after securing a move to the club in the summer transfer window.



He has racked up five goals in all competitions for the club.



However, Sulemana’s teammate Jonas Martin has heaped praise on the Ghanaian youngster who is capable of creating situations on his own.



“Kamaldeen Sulemana is a crack. He is a player like there are not many in the teams. He is capable of creating situations on his own, there is no need for many people around him”



The enterprising winger secured a 15 million euros move to Rennes in the summer swerving top European clubs including Ajax.