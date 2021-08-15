Kamaldeen Sulemana features for Stade Rennais in away draw against Brest

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana was in action for his Stade Rennais FC outfit on Sunday afternoon when the team drew 1-1 against Stade Brestois in the French Ligue 1.



The attacker last weekend officially marked his debut for the French club in style when he scored for the team in the draw against Lens.



Today at the Stade Francis le Ble, Kamaldeen Sulemana started for Stade Rennais FC when the team played as a guest to Brest.



He did some of his best work in the first half when his team threatened on several occasions to break the deadlock.



Later in the second half, striker Sehrou Guirassy opened the scoring for the visitors with an assist from Birger Meling.



A minute later, Kamaldeen Sulemana was substituted and made way for Matthis Abline to come on.



Unfortunately for Stade Rennais, the team went on to concede late and as a result had to settle for a draw against Brest