Kamaldeen Sulemana exits Black Stars Whatsapp platform after World Cup elimination - Reports

Stade Rennais forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana has exited the Black Stars WhatsApp platform following the team's elimination from the 2022 World Cup.



The fast and pacy winger made his World Cup debut against South Korea as a substitute in the second group game at the Education City Stadium.



The 20-year-old also came on against Uruguay in the final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Ghana needed a draw to make it to the next round of the tournament but suffered a 2-0 defeat to the two-time world champions.



Following the shocking elimination, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward has however exited the team's platform.



According to Bright Kankam Boadu of Pure FM, Sulemana was left fuming due to lack of game time at the Mundial.



Sulemana produced his best performance in the final game against Uruguay, but it was a little too late for the Black Stars to make a difference.



He has been rated as the fastest player following his impressive performance against the South Americans despite the defeat.



Sulemana will return to France to rejoin his Rennais teammates as they prepare for the resumption of Ligue 1 after the World Cup.



It is unknown if the the promising forward will return to the team again.