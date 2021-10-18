Kamaldeen Sulemana completes most dribbles in Rennes victory

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana scored a lot of high points after scoring on Sunday, 17 October 2021 for Rennes in their 3-0 Metz win away in the French Ligue 1.



The 19-year-old Ghana international scored a Fotmob rating of 81 after creating two chances and chalking a pass success of 81% from 26 accurate passes.



Sulemana completed the most dribbles (5) in the match and won the most duels (10) with his physicality down the right wing.



He had the most tackles and the most fouled player in the match.



Sulemana has now scored three league goals in seven appearances.



Check out his stats below



• 68 minutes played

• 60 touches

• 26 passes completed

• 9 ground duels won

• 6/7 long balls completed

• 5/6 successful dribbles

• 3/4 crosses completed

• 2 key passes

• 2 fouls won

• 1 goal



Incroyable Flag of FranceSoccer ball