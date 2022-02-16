Kamaldeen Sulemana compared with Newcastle's Saint-Maximin

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has heaped praise on compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana and has likened him to Newcastle United winger, Allan Saint-Maximin.



The 20-year-old has been outstanding since joining Stade Rennes in the French Ligue last summer.



He has featured 20 times in the Ligue 1 this season scoring 4 times and providing 2 assists in the process.



According to Djiku, who ply his trade for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, the former Nordjaelland star reminds him of Alex Saint-Maximin who featured for a host of clubs in France including Monaco and Nice before his move to Newcastle United.



"He's a very good dribbler, who creates a lot of uncertainty with the ball. It forces you to stay focused and attentive”



“He reminds me of Allan Saint-Maximin. He exudes power and speed rarely seen, while handling the ball perfectly with both feet, also using his body game a lot” he said.



The duo was part of the Ghana squad that exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in group stage.



Both Djiku and Kamaldeen featured in all three games for the Black Stars but were unable to help Ghana make an impact.