Kamaldeen Sulemana breaks Mohammed Kudus' record following Rennes move

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana has become the most expensive Ghanaian teenager following his transfer to French side Rennes on Friday.



His 21 million euros transfer makes him the new holder of the enviable record. Mohammed Kudus' set the record last year when he moved from Nordsjaelland to Ajax for 9 million euros.



The 19-year-old also becomes Africa’s most expensive player, breaking the record held by Nigerian superstar John Mikel Obi following his 2006 transfer to Chelsea. The Blues, at the time, paid 16 million pounds for a 19-year-old Mikel who ended up winning many trophies including the Champions League.



And then, Sulemana now holds the record as the most expensive player in Nordsjælland's history. A huge achievement considering the array of talented players produced by the impressive Danish club.



signed a five-year contract to move from Danish club Nordsjaelland to the French side in a deal worth up to €21 million, agents involved in the deal have told Ghana's leading football news outfit.



The deal is a straight cash deal that will give Nordsjaelland an immediate amount of €16 million with a further €5 million to be added depending on the appearances the winger-cum-striker makes for the French side.



The immediate cash deal is not €15 million as speculated in some media reports.



The youngster signed the deal a few moments ago on Friday night after passing a medical with the Britanny club to complete another transfer record for a graduate of the Right to Dream academy in Ghana.



Rennes will make an announcement on the deal in the coming minutes after exclusive in-house interviews with the player.



Kamaldeen rejected offers from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam as well as overtures from English sides Liverpool and Manchester United to move to France.



Sources close to the player told Ghanasoccernet.com that he opted for the move to Rennes thanks to their concept of promoting young players and giving them playing time.



The prospect of also combining with fellow Ghanaian but Belgian international Jeremy Doku at the French Ligue 1 side further convinced him to make the switch to France instead of Holland where he had already visited to see the facilities of Ajax.



