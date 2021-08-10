Kamaldeen Sulemana becomes first Ghanaian to score for Stade Rennais in eight years

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana is now the first Ghanaian to score a goal for the French side Stade Rennais in the last eight years after his early strike against Lens.



The 19-year-old showed great precision, curling the ball into the net with the help of the post.



He needed only 14 minutes to get up and running at his new club.



The last Ghanaian to score for the club was John Boye on April 13, 2013.



Sulemana joined Stade Rennais from Danish side Nordsjaelland after an impressive campaign.



He ultimately rejected offers from Dutch champions Ajax and ignored rumours linking him with Premier League giants Manchester United.