Kamaldeen Sulemana bags assists as Rennes beat AEK Larnaca in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana produced a masterful performance as Stade Rennes traveled to Cyprus to beat AEK Larnaca in their Europa League Group B opener.



The winger, who was making his first start of the season, provided two assists to help Rennes secure all three points on Thursday night.



Kamaldeen Sulemana served Arthur Theatre with a sumptuous pass for the opener on the half-hour mark, but the hosts quickly responded through Oier in the 33rd minute.



The Black Stars winger was unplayable on the flanks and with the game headed for a draw, he created the winner, which was scored by Lorenz Assignon in the 94th minute.



Kamaldeen Sulemena lasted the entire duration and he is expected to maintain his starting role on Sunday when Rennes face AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1.



He has now made seven appearances this season, providing two assists, and he is yet to open his goal-scoring account.