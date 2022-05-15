Kamaldeen Sulemana available for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana is now available for the upcoming 2023 Afcon qualifiers after returning from a long injury layoff which has seen him miss big games for club and country.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has been out since mid-February due to a back injury.



The former FC Nordsjaelland player joined his teammates for a full training session ahead of Stade Rennes 37th week match against Marseille.



Kamaldeen Suelamana was part of the Black Stars squad that placed last in group C at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations tournament. He however missed the 2022 World Cup doubleheader playoffs against Nigeria.



The Black Stars of Ghana has lots of games coming up, Ghana will soon start the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, play some friendly games before heading to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars will come up against Madagascar, Angola and Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The 2023 Afcon qualifiers start in June 2022 and conclude in March, 2023. The tournament is slated for June 2023.



The Black Stars will open their 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifiers against Madagascar at home.