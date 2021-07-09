You are here: HomeSports2021 07 09Article 1304965

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ibrahim Sadiq score as Nordsjaelland maul Vittesse Arnheim

Ghanaian duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ibrahim Sadiq were on target for FC Nordsjaelland in their heavy win in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Nordsjaelland whitewashed Dutch Eredivisie side Vittesse Arnheim 5-0 in Delden.

Ivorian youngster Simon Adingra put the Danish Superliga side ahead as early as the 3rd minute.

Sadiq doubled the advantage for Nordsjaelland three minutes from recess.

Sulemana who was a second half substitute increased the tally in 80th minute before Oliver Antman and Emeka Nnamani added the other goals.

Sulemana, 19, has been linked a move this summer with Manchester United, Ajax Amsterdam, Stade Rennais and Liverpool all monitoring the highly-rated forward.

