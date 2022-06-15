Kamaldeen Sulemana and Felix Afena Gyan nominated for 2022 Golden Boy award

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian youngsters Kamaldeen Sulemana and Felix Afena-Gyan have been nominated for the 2022 Golden Boy awards.



Kamaldeen Sulemana who was nominated in the previous edition made the list again after his impressive performance in the French Ligue 1 with Stade Rennais.



The winger scored four goals in 20 league games for the Red and Blacks as they finished 4th on the league table.



Felix Afena-Gyan who also enjoyed a good campaign with Italian giants AS Roma made the cut. The attacker played 17 Serie A matches and scored two goals. He also contributed to AS Roma’s success in winning the Europa Conference League.



The award which is given by sports journalists to the best young footballer in Europe over a calendar year will be pruned along the line with the best player below the age of 21 named at the end of the year.



Four other players of Ghanaian descent are on the list of 100 players nominated for the award which is organized by Italian sports portal Tuttusport.



Barcelona’s Pedro González López won the 2021 edition as Man City’s new signing Erling Haaland won the 2020 edition following his great performance.