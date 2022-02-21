Kamaldeen Sulemana: The new Saint-Maximin at Stade Rennais?

Sports Features of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger from Stade Rennais Kamaldeen Sulemana is reminiscent of former Green Allan Saint-Maximin, now at Newcastle, for his explosiveness.



It's been a few years now that AS Saint-Etienne has released very good players from its training center but hasn't really had the time to take advantage of them.



The latest example is Wesley Fofana, who left Forez after a short professional season in the legs, heading to Leicester to bail out the coffers.



Before him, William Saliba or Allan Saint-Maximin were sacrificed for the good cause.



The latter, it is true, only too rarely had a chance at the time of Christophe Galtier, which prompted him to accept the offer from Monaco in the summer of 2015 after only 17 matches in Green.

"He exudes power and speed rarely seen"

Today, Saint-Maximin is enjoying the heyday of a Newcastle building a big team around him thanks to Saudi funds.



But it is possible to admire his clone in Ligue 1 every weekend.



Indeed, during a dossier devoted to the talents of tomorrow, France Football highlighted the Ghanaian winger from Stade Rennais Kamaldeen Sulemana, who arrived last summer for €16 million.



His compatriot Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), interviewed for the occasion, found him to have a real resemblance to the former Green.



"He's a very good dribbler, who creates a lot of uncertainty with the ball. It forces you to stay focused and attentive. He reminds me of Allan Saint-Maximin. He exudes power and speed rarely seen, while handling the ball perfectly with both feet, also using his body game a lot.



“It is true that both become unstoppable when they are launched with the ball. RC Lens, who conceded a splendid goal from Sulemana in their first match in France in August, will not say otherwise..."