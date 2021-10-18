Kamaldeen Sulemana: Discovered in social project in Ghana; now overshadowing PSG stars in Ligue 1

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Those who closely follow the French Ligue 1 have probably heard the name Kamaldeen Sulemana. Those who don't follow the league so closely, however, may not know who it is.



The 19-year-old Ghanaian overshadows PSG's stars Messi, Neymar and Mbappe and is now the hotshot in Ligue 1. Sulemana is the result of the Right to Dream project in Akosombo, a town not far from the capital of Ghana. And already there are odds out on outfits like bonus-kampanjkod.se for the youngster to be named among the best in Ligue 1 this season.



Indeed Ghanasoccernet.com is the first media outfit in the world to alert football lovers of a budding new star called Kamaldeen Sulemana following his exploits at the academy and then a tournament in Japan.We have published extensively here on Ghanasoccernet.com, about this academy, which has as its main purpose to give the chance of a better life to young Ghanaians and Africans through football, either through scholarships in North America or through a professional career, with partnerships with universities and professional clubs.



Sulemana was chosen by scouts at FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark, to take the next step in his European football career. The club that plays in the Danish top-flight, is owned by the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, as their coach, Flemming Pedersen explained



"Our people look for players in the floodplain fields, visiting towns, cities and hosting events of Right to Dream, such as festivals and football championships. For a year, we do this with about 25,000 children, aged 10 and 11, inclusive of cognitive tests," Pedersen, manager of the Danish team reveals how they have discovered Ghana's biggest talents.



"First, we look at physical and technical skills. They are assessed with educational tests because we want to raise everyone's educational level. We try to analyze the individual, metrics to see if they are extroverts, introverts, extra-field characteristics, that we collect to make decisions about scholarships."



Flemming Pedersen, his former coach, went even further about the Ghanaian talent in a recent interview. "We are talking about a player with the potential to be at Neymar's level, and maybe even go beyond that, because he is even faster," he said.



The great season in Denmark made Kamaldeen catch the attention of big clubs in Europe, among them Manchester United. But before taking such a big leap, he chose Ligue 1 and signed with Rennes despite interest from Ajax, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and English side Watford.



The season in France has been proving that the young Ghanaian, who already has five games for the main national team of Ghana, is really outstanding. He has scored five goals and an assist in 13 games.



In front of two direct opponents, he completely fused them with a sharp pull into the box, after which he hammered the ball up on the crossbar with the outside.



At just 19 years old, and still in his first season in one of the biggest leagues in Europe, Kamal Sulemana is the player of choice in the league of Neymar, Messi, Mbappe and company.



