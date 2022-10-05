Kamal Sowah shines, scores in Champions League against Atletico Madrid for Club Brugge

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian forward Kamal Sowah shines in the UEFA Champions League group stage against Spanish La Liga team Atletico Madrid at home.



The Ghana forward scored for a second consecutive game in the UEFA top-flight club competition this campaign for the Blue and Black outfit.



Ferran Jutgla set up the Ghanaian very late in the second half after a quick one-two play between the two players before the Ghanaian slotted home into an empty net from close range.



Two minutes after the hour mark, Jutgla got the second for the Belgium Jupiler Pro League champions with a sweet strike from just inside the box to the bottom right corner.



The Ghana forward has two goals and one assist in three Champions League games this season.