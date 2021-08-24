Kamal Sowah makes club record move to Club Brugge from Leicester City

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has completed a move to Belgian side Club Brugge for a club record fee, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Sowah is moving from Leicester City to Brugge on a permanent deal.



The 21-year-old midfielder will cost Brugge a fee of €9m plus add ons and will be a club record transfer for the Belgian side.



The Ghanaian spent last season in the Belgian Jupiler League at OH Leuven where he started all 34 league matches, scored 8, made 6 assists.



Sowah had an outstanding spell at Leuven in the Belgian second-tier in the previous season having made 25 appearances, scoring 5 goals and provided 3 assists.



The highly-rated player has been on loan at Leuven since January 2018 and returned to Leicester after the 2020/2021 campaign.