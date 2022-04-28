Kalsoum Sinare: Meet the gorgeous wife and children of former Black Stars player Tony Baffoe

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Whenever Ghanaians remember the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal, Abedi Pele, Anthony Yeboah, and Anthony Baffoe become the dominant names because of the controversies that surrounded these three players at the tournament.



Anthony Baffoe captained the Black Stars in the 1992 AFCON final defeat against Ivory Coast in the absence of Kwasi Appiah, Abedi Ayew Pele, and ahead of Anthony Yeboah was featured in the game.



The former OGC Nice defender featured in 25 Black Stars games and scored a goal from 1991 to 1994.



Baffoe rose through the ranks in football administration after retiring from the game in 2001 where he worked as the Deputy General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football under former President Ahmad Ahmad.



Away from football, Tony Baffoe has enjoyed a successful marriage with his celebrated actress Kalsoume Sinare.



The former President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) is married to veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare. The couple who are both Muslims tied the knot in 1994.



The couple who have been married for the past 28 years have three children namely, Shaquille, Boukeem, and Keisheira.



The veteran actress has appeared in over fifty films, including Babina, Trinity, and Sala, for which she received a Golden Actress award in the Drama category.



Sinare was the first of nine children in her family. She attended Accra High School, after which she started her entertainment career as a model.



She represented Ghana at the 1990 Miss Model of the World pageant and regularly appeared on television as a commercial model for consumer products.



Sinare made her acting debut in the stage production Theatre Mirrors, then began her film career in 1993 in Out of Sight. She became "immensely popular" in Ghana after she played the lead role in Babina, a religiously-themed horror film.



