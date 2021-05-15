Kaduna unions to begin five-day warning strike on Sunday to 'shut down' state - See wetin we know

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Nigeria Labour Congress dey plan one ogbonge strike on Sunday, 16, May, 2021 for Kaduna state wey dey northern part of di kontri to ask di state goment to reverse di sack of over 7000 workers.



Chairmo of di state NLC Comrade Ayuba Magaji Sulaiman tell BBC say, 'no going back' on di five day warning strike and dia plan na to 'shut down' di state from Sunday especially as e be say di state goment neva still call dem for negotiation or dialogue.



"Di state goment just wake up and decide to sack over 7000 workers, without any notice or severance payment. Dis pipo na human beings too with families and pipo wey dey depend on dem, so na very bad decision.



"Dis na why we dey embark on dis strike and many of our sister unions don chook mouth for di mata and ready to join us unless di state goment reverse di sack."



"At di moment, di state goment neva reach out to us for talks or negotiation but anytime dem wan tok we dey ready." E tok.



Wetin hapun?



Kaduna goment say dem take di action because di money wey dem dey spend monthly to dey maintain workers too much and e no dey reasonable.



For statement wey commissioner of local goment for di state release e tok say, every month, 84-96% of money dem dey get from federal goment dey end up as salary for workers and oda allowances and dem need to act.



Kaduna goment add say, di strike no go achieve anything as far as dem dey concerned and dem go work with security pipo to arrest pesin or pipo wey go wan use di strike mata take cause trouble.





How dis strike go affect Kaduna?

National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco employees

Nigeria Union of Local government employees

Nigeria Association of Nurses and Midwives

Nigeria Union of Electricity employees

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers

Radio Television and Theatre arts workers

Amalgamated Union of public corporations

Non academic staff unions of educational and associated institutions

From circular wey we take eye see, at least eight oda associations go join NLC for di strike.See di list:NLC don also ask motorcycle and keke riders to join di strike and dis wan wey fit bring di whole state to a standstill.Abu Sani na resident for Kaduna and e tell BBC say, e dey go market to buy food keep for house as e no know how tins go be from Sunday."Everybody for Kaduna dey tok about dis strike and how e go affect ordinary man, so na im I decide to go buy food keep for house atleast I know say I dey covered for dat side."