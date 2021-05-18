Kaduna govnor say labour union chief dey 'wanted' for economic sabotage as workers strike dey on

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 18 May 2021
Source: www.bbc.com
Kaduna state governor say authorities don declare NLC oga Ayuba Wabba & others from di workers union wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.
Di govnor tweet say anyone wey know wia e dey hide make e send message to di Ministry of Justice.
KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!— Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) May 18, 2021