BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Kaduna govnor say labour union chief dey 'wanted' for economic sabotage as workers strike dey on

Kaduna state governor say authorities don declare NLC oga Ayuba Wabba & others from di workers union wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.

Di govnor tweet say anyone wey know wia e dey hide make e send message to di Ministry of Justice.



Di govnor tweet dey come as di industrial action of workers for di state enta di second day.

Airports, train stations, public schools and hospitals and others dey shut down as other commercial activities dey paralysed as di strike dey on.

