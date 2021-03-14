BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Kaduna abduction victim parent say im 'heart bleed' afta e see im daughter for kidnappers video'

Inside di viral social media video, some of di students beg goment to pay ransom for dem to be free

Father of one of di students wey gunmen kidnap from federal college of forestry Mando wey dey Kaduna state for northern Nigeria tell BBC say im heart bleed after e see im daughter for video wey di kidnappers release.



Inside di video wey dey circulate for social media, some of di students beg goment to pay ransom for dem to be free and make dem no do any rescue mission as dem fit lose dia lives.



Di father say e recognise im daughter immediately e see her for di video and e feel serious pain to see her in dat kain situation.



Di man beg goment to try bring back di students as soon as possible because females unlike men dey weak and no go fit withstand dat kain harsh situation for long.



"Di way we see di video, dem dey in a bad situation and as a parent e dey pain to see your pikin dat way, make goment try rescue dem fast."



Goment bin don confirm say di kidnappers carry over 30 students for di incident.



For statement wey commissioner of internal affairs for Kaduna state Samuel Aruwan bin release, e tok say army try rescue many of di students.



"Nigerian army rescue 180 students so far, 130 males, 40 females and 8 teachers but up till now about 30 students dey miss."



On Saturday, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday draw ear give bandits and terorists wey dey target schools, say di kontri no go allow di destruction of the school system.



For di statement, Buhari wey commend di efforts and contributions of local intelligence in fighting di kidnappers, say kontri wey get ogbonge local intelligence network na safer kontri.



To date na about 800 students enter kidnappers hand for northern Nigeria from December 2020 to dis month.