Kaduna University Kidnap Update: Gunmen don kill three students wey dem kidnap from Greenfield University

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Kaduna state goment on Friday announce say three of di students wey gunmen kidnap from Greenfield University wey dey di northern state don die.



Dis na di first time wey gunmen go kill students for all di recent kidnappings wey don happun in recent times for northern Nigeria.



Di kidnappers storm di university on Tuesday around midnight wia dem kill one staff and carry some students go.



For di statement wey commissioner of internal affairs for Kaduna state release, e tok say di gunmen shoot di three students dead and pipo find dia bodies for one village close to di university wey dem dey call Kwanar Bature.



E also yan say dem don move di bodies of di students to mortuary.



Kaduna state govnor Nasir El-Rufai wey before now tok say e no ever negotiate with bandits and wetin dem deserve na death, condole families of di students wey die.



Di govnor also add say di death of di students na di worst kain of wickedness and good go always win over evil.



