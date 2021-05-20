Kaduna Strike: Labour union don suspend strike action after 4 days

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di Nigeria Labour Congress don suspend di strike action dem start on Sunday for Kaduna state (northern Nigeria) after minister of Labour Chris Ngige chook mouth for di mata.



Comrade Ayuba Magaji tell BBC say dem don suspend di strike action Wednesday evening and by Thursday dem dey move to Abuja to continue discussions for Minister of Labour office.



"Yes we don suspend di strike action and by tomorrow Thursday we dey move to Abuja to enter discussions with goment for minister of labour office."



Dis news go come as a relief for pipo of Kaduna wey no get light and fuel since Sunday.



For 3 days now di labour union dey comot protest for Kaduna street unto wetin dem say na sack of over 7000 workers by di state goment.



