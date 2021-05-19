Kaduna State: Striking nurses and oda workers wey join protest fit chop sack

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Kaduna goment wan sack nurses, oda workers wey join protests



Authorities for di state don direct di ministry of health say make dem sack all nurses wey dey below level 14 wey join di protests.



Di strike action don enta day two.



Di Nigeria Labour Congress dey protest sack of thousands of workers by di state goment and dem presently dey on 5-day warning strike wey don stop many things including electricity and hospitals for di state.



For statement wey di Kaduna govnor tok tok pesin Muyiwa Adekeye release on Tuesday, e tok say no going back on di sack because di govnor believe say na di right thing to do to helep di state save money.



Di goment also add say any Kaduna State University staff wey no report to work dey also face sack and ask all ministries and agencies for di state to dey submit daily register of work attendance to goment.



BBC try contact NLC leadership to hear dia response to dis new development but dem neva respond till now.



Sani Ashir wey dey stay Kaduna tell BBC say if di sack of hundreds of dis nurses happun e go further escalate problem of healthcare for di state.



"Already all our public hospitals dey closed and as pipo dey pray say make dem resume work if goment come sack di nurses e go further add problem for us. Our prayer na for all dis wahala of last few days to end."



Dis na 3 days without electricity and 2 days without fuel for Kaduna state wey make many residents dey inside serious wahala.



