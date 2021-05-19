Kaduna State Strike: Governor El-Rufai reveal tough punishment for workers wey strike

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Kaduna State State Goment don take some numbers of tough decisions sake of di strike wey workers inside di state do.



Di state goment say dem view di actions of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as equivalent to di actions of bandits wey dey kidnap and trouble citizens of di state and so dem don take dis decisions;





Di goment don declare Ayuba Wabba and im senior colleagues for NLC wanted, and di goment go seriously prosecute dem for violations of di Penal Code of Kaduna State and oda trade law.

Di state goment advise Ayuba Wabba and di odas to report to di Ministry of Justice and di Police Headquarters to take dia statements.

Di Ministry of Health go sack all nurses below Grade Level 14 for going on strike wey no follow di law.

Goment go give di salary wey dey bin wan pay dis nurses to di health workers wey do dia work and dis payment go be as extraordinary occupational allowances.

Goment don order di Ministry of Health to advertise vacancies for di immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those wey dem sack.

Any academic staff of Kaduna State University wey no report for work go receive sack letter. Dem don tell authorities of KASU to submit copy of di attendance register for all categories of staff daily to di Secretary to di State Governemnt and di Commissioner of Education.

All MDAs need to submit daily copies of attendance register to di Head of Service.

For one statement y di special Adviser to di Governor on Media & Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, di goment claim say NLC dey mob action for di state just like di way Bandits dey illegally use arms.Di di industrial action of workers for di Kaduna state don enta di second day.Workers dey protest di sack of thousands of workers for di state but di state goment insist say dem no do anything wrong.