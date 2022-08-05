Kaaba is like Lukaku, Etouga is more intelligent - Football agent compares Hearts, Kotoko strikers

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Amadou Tigana, agent of Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga and Hearts of Oak's new striker, Junior Kaaba has said the former is more intelligent while the latter relies on his physique just like Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku.



Etouga narrowly missed out on the Golden boost during his debut season in the Ghana Premier League for Asante Kotoko. Whereas Kaaba just completed a deal to join Kotoko's arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.



In an interview with Akoma FM, Tigana narrated how he identified Kaaba.



“I have been scouting strikers for close to 20 years and it doesn’t take me too long to identify one. Moreover, he has been the top scorer for all the teams he has played for. I watched him for two days in two separate games and I was amazed at his performance, I approached him to work with me," Tigana told Akoma FM.



When asked about the difference between Mbella and Kaaba, he said: "I can’t compare both because they are all my players and Mbella has already raised the bar by scoring a lot of goals already in the Ghana league so it’s a challenge for him to reach that level but I trust he can also do it.”



“Kaaba is like Lukaku type of striker and physically stronger than Mbella but Mbella is more intelligent in some situations than Kaaba,” he added.



Junior Kaaba is set for his debut GPL season after penning a two-year deal with Hearts of Oak joining Fauvre FC. Meanwhile, Franck Etouga Mbella who is set for his second term, scored 21 goals to help Asante Kotoko clinch their 24th league title last season.





