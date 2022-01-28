KT Hammond resurrects suspicion of NPP politics in Kwasi Appiah’s Black Stars job

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Perez Erzoah-Kwaw



In his first statement after he was re-appointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, Kwasi Appiah paid tribute to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the role he played in his return.



“I always believe that the voice of the people is the voice of God. I want to thank the President of this country, the president of the Ghana Football Association and all Ghanaians for giving me the second chance to coach the national team,” he told reporters at the airport.



This statement by Kwasi Appiah set the tone for what turned out to be a politics themed discussion during his era as Black Stars coach.



His return was rumoured to have been on the orders of President Akufo-Addo as Kwasi Appiah did not only fit the ‘local coach’ criteria but was connected to the governing party politically with former president John Agyekum Kufuor apparently being his ‘godfather’.



Throughout his spell, Kwasi Appiah lived with the tag of being a political appointee and not a product of a decision by the then Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



The speculations thrived for so long a time that the Ghana Football Association had to come out and deny it.



“Absolutely there was no government interference,” former GFA spokesperson, Saanie Daara, refuted the suspicion at the time in an interview with Starr FM.



“We (GFA) made this appointment based on competency and nothing else. Any decision starts and ends with us. So therefore when we win we are praised. However, when we lose, we will take the blame,” he added.



This intervention by Saanie Daara did little to quench the rumours as they festered until Kwasi Appiah left his post in 2019.



A recent comment by the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond, has led to a revisit of the issue.



While contributing to a debate on the floor of parliament about Ghana’s poor showing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, KT Hammond revealed his role in getting Kwasi Appiah the Black Stars job.



“I met Kwasi Appiah on a flight sometime back in London, we had a chat and I told him I will do my campaign to have him appointed. In the end, he was appointed much to the glory of God. We were all happy and they sacked him,” he said in Parliament.



Analysis



Kwasi Appiah’s first stint as Black Stars coach came in 2014 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in government with John Mahama as President.



KT Hammond was a member of the opposition party and owing to the ‘winner takes all’ nature of Ghanaian politics, it was difficult to see how KT Hammond could have lobbied for Appiah’s appointment.



The above premise makes it easy for one to suggest that the most likely instance where KT Hammond, who is a senior member of the now Majority Caucus of Parliament, had his influence with respect to the appointment of Kwasi Appiah was in 2017.



What Kwasi Appiah said after leaving Black Stars



In his statement after the Ghana Football Association failed to renew his contract, Kwasi Appiah expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity he had to serve.



"I thank the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the nation. I also express my appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Ghana Football Association for their support."



Author: Perez Erzoah-Kwaw