Press Releases of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: KSK Group of Companies Ghana Limited

KSK Group of Companies Ghana Limited inaugurates Board of Directors

The newly innaugurated board

KSK Group of Companies Ghana Limited, a company registered as limited liability and incorporated under Ghana’s Company Code has inaugurated its Board of Directors in Accra.



The Group Managing Director, Chief Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonluri, who provides strategic leadership to the group, is an astute and experienced business executive whose expertise spans in the fields of construction, real estate, entrepreneurship, and venture capital.



He also has a unique ability to find solutions to challenging construction issues and is involved in detailed feasibility and strategy development.

Inaugurating the Nine-member board, the Group Managing Director, Chief Farid Bagonluri explained that, the members were carefully selected because of the experience they have acquired in their various fields of operations.



He said, the KSK Group of companies Ghana Limited has come to serve the best interest of Ghanaians and provide them with the needed service and it is imperative that the crème de la crème in the industry are chosen to serve on the board to achieve the vision and mission of the company.



“The group comprises of KSK Builders Network ltd which provides services such as, building construction and civil engineering consultancy services, among others and another wing is the Distinguished Touch Ghana ltd which renders the services of Property and Facility Management for companies and individuals, sale of properties as well as rentals and we also have the AB TradeTech Ghana Ltd which deals in the supply of goods such as building materials, room, and office furniture, office equipment, clothing, hospital equipment and consumables, solar energy products”, adding that, there is also Kama Green Gh. Ltd which is into plant and animal farm products.



“So, with our experienced Board of Directors ready, Ghanaians should expect the best from us”, he assured.



The Group Managing Director who bemoaned the tax burden on Ghanaian entrepreneurs said businesses would be able to operate well and create more jobs to absorb the unemployed in the country only if the government listens to them and take proper legislations to relieve them of more tax burdens.



He, therefore, urged the government to reconsider the tax burden on local businesses.



He also noted that Covid-19 has succeeded in bringing down the economy of many countries including Ghana. He has suggested the diversification of the economy by the government to revamp the economy in order to salvage sinking local businesses.



A member of the board, Elvis Sackey on behalf of other members pledged to work hard to achieve the vision and mission of the KSK Group.



He expressed their gratitude to be part of the board and called on the workers to ensure a good attitude towards work in order to achieve the company's targets.



The Nine-member board comprises Elvis Sackey, Ishaq Odoi Yemo, Nicolas Owusu Ansah, Seth Sowah Ako-Nai.



The rest are Ms. Angela Appiah and Selma Anyetei Abubakar Bagons, and Chief Abdul Rahman Mohammad.



Meanwhile, as part of the inaugural programmme, some hardworking staff of the company were awarded television sets and rice cookers to encourage others to work harder.



