Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: KSK Group

KSK Group MD selected to be inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame

Group Managing Director of KSK Group of Companies Ghana Limited, Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonluri

The Group Managing Director of KSK Group of Companies Ghana Limited, Chief Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonluri has been selected to be inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall Of Fame.



A letter addressed to the Group Managing Director reads, “The Executive Directors, with the board of directors and the Evaluation Committee of the Business Executive Limited (TBE), are delighted to extend our congratulations to you.



Based on our internal assessment of your performance and corporate appeal over the years, we are happy to inform you that you have been selected to be inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame”.



The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is conceptualized as a grouping of selected current and former Chairmen and Chairpersons and Overall Top CEOs in Ghana’s Business Sector who are actively working, retired or are nearing retirement, and whose accomplishments deserve to be recognized and celebrated for posterity to commemorate and emulate.



The event to be held at the plush Kempinski Hotel on Friday February 26, 2021, is on the theme: “Accelerating Economic Activities in Ghana: The Role of the Corporate Community”.



It will be attended by specially selected invitees comprising the Vice President of the Republic, Ministers of the Economic Sector, and CEOs of business facilitation/regulatory agencies, ambassadors of Ghana’s main development partner countries, and top-tier media CEOs or editors.



The letter reads further that “The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize and celebrate your professional accomplishments and to provide a forum to collectively contribute to the growth and development of corporate Ghana by providing your knowledge, skills, expertise, and experience to both successors at the helm of the corporate sector and public policymakers/implementers.”



“This would be done through collective formal suggestions, recommendations, perspectives, and insights into good corporate governance, corporate strategy, legal compliance, financing structures, etc. which would be presented to business and professional associations of corporate Ghana and Government of Ghana through the Hall of Fame”, it explained further.



About Chief Chief Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonluri



Chief Kamalrideen ibn Farid Bagonluri is an astute and experienced business executive whose expertise spans in the fields of construction, real estate, entrepreneurship and venture capital.



He provides strategic leadership to the group and has a unique ability to find solutions to challenging construction issues and is involved in detailed feasibility and strategy development as well as liaison with statutory authorities, design consultants and subcontractors to ensure that the best building ability solutions are designed and engineered into projects at early stages.