KRC Genk manager gives injury update on Ghana winger Joseph Painstil

Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

KRC Genk manager, Wouter Vrancken has revealed that Ghana winger Joseph Painstil is expected to make a return from injury after the international break.



The in-form winger picked a knock during Genk's victory over Union Saint-Gilloise last week, a game he scored the opener.



However, he had to be withdrawn from the match after 37 minutes.



"As far as Paintsil is concerned, he won't be absent for very long," Wouter Vrancken told Het Laatste Nieuws. “He himself indicates that it is going well and the international break is coming. So that brings extra peace of mind.”



Joseph Painstil will however miss Sunday's home game against KAA Gent as he recovers from the minor setback.



The 24-year-old is enjoying a good start to the season, having scored four goals in eight matches in the Belgium Pro League. He also has two assists to his credit.



And despite his rich run of form, he was not included in Ghana coach Otto Addo's squad for the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.