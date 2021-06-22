KP Boateng would be an absolute asset to Hertha Berlin – Former manager Dieter Hoeneß

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hertha Berlin trainer, Dieter Hoeneß, is enthused about the proposed return of Kevin-Prince Boateng to the team for the upcoming season.



The 34-year-old who is currently unattached after his contract with Serie B side AC Monza is on the verge of rejoining his former employers after 14-years of his departure ahead of the next German Bundesliga season.



He is expected to have his medicals on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, ahead of a potential switch to the club.



And according to Dieter Hoeneß who introduced the Ghanaian forward, he will be an asset for the side.



“Kevin has everything for a leading player. He was at many big clubs, has matured, and is absolutely sensational in terms of football. He would be an absolute asset to Hertha."



“Kevin used to be a leader, but at that time he still had too much nonsense in his head, so the lead went in a different direction.”



“He was the 'Leader of the Gang' of the youngsters. With his experience today, he would certainly have done a lot differently. But now he is very clear in his ideas, is only focused on football, and very professional. That would be a top commitment for Hertha and the right step for me,” he said.



He added the former Barcelona star would be a good addition for Hertha Berlin if he is completely fit.



“The boy can do everything on the ball, has outstanding technique, and never avoids a duel. If he is completely fit, he would be really good for Hertha."



Kevin-Prince Boateng has been working as a pundit for German Television station ARD for Euro 2020 championship.