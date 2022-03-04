KP Boateng wants to do a TV series with Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Hertha pro Kevin-Prince Boateng and Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone want to work on a TV series that should be inspired by the life of the Berliner.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (34) wants to break into film and television in addition to his career as a professional footballer.



Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sylvester Stallone (75) want to work together on a television series inspired by the life of the Hertha kicker.



The Hertha BSC player is considering a series with Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone (75), he told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera , he said on Tuesday.



"A friendship has been made with him and I am working on a TV series based on my life but not on football," the 34-year-old said.



Boateng grew up in impoverished Berlin without a father and left home at the age of 15, he said. “We envision Stallone doing the narration and we both play small parts. We want to show the pain and the pain that it takes to be successful."



Boateng has played in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt.



After various spells abroad in England, Italy, Spain and Turkey, he returned to his youth club Hertha in Berlin this summer.



With the Ghana national team, he participated in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.



His contract with Hertha runs until the end of this season. "Maybe I'll stop then. I am not afraid and I have many plans. But when I walk into the locker room, I still want to play," he said.



At last year's European Championships, ARD used him as an expert. "I think I'll do that again for the World Cup," he said in the Qatar Fall 2022 outlook.



"Also, I want to have my own show. I'm thinking of a Saturday night show."