KP Boateng trains under new Hertha BSC coach Felix Magath

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to training last Tuesday with German Bundesliga side Hertha BSC.



Boateng had to sit out the whole of last weekend due to muscular problem he suffered but is now back to fitness.



But it remains to be seen how important the veteran midfielder will be to the scheme of things of the new coach.



He held his first training session under new coach Felix Magath who replaced Tayfun Korkut after the team's defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach a result that left the capital club in the Bundesliga relegation zone.



Magath returns to the Bundesliga to take the reins at a Hertha side currently sitting second from bottom in the standings and without a win in 2022.



He famously led Wolfsburg to their one and only Bundesliga title in 2009, having become the first coach in Bundesliga history to win two consecutive Bundesliga and DFB Cup doubles with Bayern Munich in 2005 and 2006.



The 68-year-old also coached Hamburg, Werder Bremen, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt, Schalke and Wolfsburg before a brief spell with Fulham in England and his last coaching role at Shandong Taishan in 2017.



Hertha BSC will play under new gaffer Felix Magath this weekend against TSG Hoffenheim.



