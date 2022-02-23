KP Boateng spotted passionately kissing new girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has been spotted in a video enjoying the company of his newfound lover, Valentina Fradegrada.



The ex-AC Milan poster boy parted ways officially with separated wife Melissa Satta last year.



Four months ago, the now Hertha Berlin attacker met Valentina Fradegrada and started going out with her.



In an Instagram post of the social media star, KP Boateng has been captured passionately kissing Valentina Fradegrada.



The post is accompanied by the caption: “2021: half the year is to forget!!BUT the moment we met it remains UNFORGETTABLE.



“You’ll never find the right person if you don’t let go of the wrong one.”



KP Boateng remains a player for Hertha Berlin and is keen on helping the team to a good finish at the end of the 2021/22 football season.



