KP Boateng goes hard on Hertha Berlin teammates in training

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng went hard on some of his Hertha Berlin teammates on Thursday during training.



After the club’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Greuther Furth over the past weekend, there was tension in camp with head coach Tayfun Korkut unhappy with his players.



As a result, he has been pushing players to their limit this past week as he hopes to see the team win their next match in the German Bundesliga to climb away from the relegation zone.



During a training match yesterday, some players were failing to impress and one in particular Myziane Maolida got KP Boateng unhappy.



He had been cautioned to do well with his ball retention but kept losing the ball and making gestures towards KP Boateng.



The veteran midfielder did not keep to himself and said some words to push the player to up his game.



Coach Tayfun Korkut throughout the Hertha Berlin training session on the day did the same as he tried to take the players through drills to improve their performance.



Hertha Berlin will take on RB Leipzig on Sunday, February 20, 2022.