KP Boateng eyeing a place in Black Stars squad for 2022 WC after extending Hertha Berlin stay - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Experienced Ghana forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng will be pushing to earn a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after signing a new contract extension deal with Hertha Berlin.



The forward last season had injury problems after signing for his boyhood club in the German Bundesliga.



Late in the season, KP Boateng displayed his quality and helped Hertha Berlin to escape relegation.



This week, footballghana can confirm that Hertha Berlin have decided to award the veteran with a one-year contract extension deal as reported by the club’s Sporting Director Fredi Bobic.



In good shape and pumped up for the upcoming 2022/23 football season, KP Boateng has set sight on hitting top form.



The attacker wants to catch the eye of the technical team of the Black Stars to ensure he makes the Ghana national team squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Sources say it is likely KP Boateng will seek talks with Ghana head coach Otto Addo who also works in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.



It is unclear whether the former Black Stars forward will get his chance for a final dance with the Ghana national team.