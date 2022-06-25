KP Boateng celebrates new contract with offer of 2,023 kebabs to Hertha Berlin fans

Sports News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrated his contract renewal with Hertha Berlin in a grand style by sharing 2,023 kebabs to the club fans.



Hertha Berlin announced on Wednesday a one-year contract extension with the former AC Milan and Barcelona star which now runs until the end of next season.



Earlier this week, Footballghana.com reported that the club had decided to extend Boateng's contract after the Ghanaian helped them avoid relegation last season.



The experienced midfielder returned to his boyhood club at the start of last season, with his one-year contract set to expire at the end of the month.



He has, however, been given a one-year contract extension for his important role in the relegation play-off victory over Hamburger SV.



To celebrate his contract renewal at the club, the former Black Stars midfielder offered the club fans 2,023 kebabs.



Boateng, 35, helped Hertha Berlin win the play-off second leg 2-0 in Hamburg last month, ensuring the club's survival.



He had been benched for Hertha's 1-0 first-leg home loss.



The former Ghana international began his career at Hertha Berlin after graduating from the youth academy to the senior team in 2005.



He returned to Hertha in July 2021 after playing for more than a dozen clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Fiorentina. He made 18 appearances in Germany's top flight last season.



