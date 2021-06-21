K.P Boateng to rejoin boyhood club Hertha Berlin

Sports News of

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng is on his way back to boyhood club Hertha Berlin, ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 34-year-old is currently unattached after his contract with Serie B side AC Monza expired at the end of the season.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that Boateng has been in talks with the capital-based club even before moving to Monza.



New Sporting Director Fredi Bobic has revealed plans of adding experience to the youngest team in the Bundesliga after finishing 14 last season.



Part of the plan is to bring K.P Boateng back to the club he left 14 years ago to join English side Tottenham.



He has since featured for Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga making 129 appearances.



He won the DFB Pokal with Frankfurt before returning to Italy to sign for Sassuolo, having won the Serie A with AC Milan in 2010.



These days he works as a pundit for German television station ARD for EUROS 2020.