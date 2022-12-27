Juventus ready to pay €45M to sign Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A giants, Juventus have joined the race to sign Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus according to reports.



The 22-year-old following his exploits at the just-ended 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been linked to several European clubs.



Kudus' value has since increased after his impressive role at the world's biggest football tournament in the Arab country.



Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, and Liverpool have all expressed their interest in the forward.



According to a report filed by Calciomercato, Juventus watched Kudus at the global showpiece and are ready to cough up 45m euros to sign him from Ajax in January.



Kudus was a livewire for the Black Stars during the Mundial despite Ghana's early exit from the tournament.



The youngster scored two goals and assisted once.