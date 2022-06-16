Juventus pursues Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to Tuttosport, Juventus is interested in bringing in Thomas Partey to play with Paul Pogba. Pogba is set to join Juventus once his contract with Manchester United expires.



The former Leganes player joined Arsenal for £45 million in October 2020, but his development at the Emirates has been limited by a succession of minor injuries.



On 17 October 2020, Partey made his debut for Arsenal as a substitute for Granit Xhaka in a 0-1 away defeat in the league against Manchester City.



Five days later, Partey started his first match for Arsenal in a 2-1 away win over Rapid Wien in the UEFA Europa League.



Any bid from the Serie A club, however, will be reliant on their ability to offload Arthur Melo.



Thomas Partey led Arsenal's effort to play in the UEFA Champions League next season. He made 24 appearances for the Gunners this season, scored two goals and assisted one.