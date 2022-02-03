Juventus interested in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Juventus was the standout club in the winter transfer market, bringing in three key players. Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria are additions for their attack and the midfield, respectively.



The other investment was for Frosinone defender Federico Gatti, who will remain with the Lazio club until June. In addition to the three, Juventus would have found an important reinforcement in midfield.



Thomas Partey, a Ghanaian Arsenal player acquired from Atletico Madrid for about 50 million euros is the top target for Juventus. Allegri, who prefers power in midfield, has a soft spot for him. Juventus apparently arranged a loan swap between Arthur Melo and Thomas Partey, a deal that did not go through because of the Spanish coach's refusal.



According to the latest transfer market reports, Juventus could buy Thomas Partey in June. Allegri really likes the Arsenal midfielder who would field him alongside Zakaria and Locatelli.