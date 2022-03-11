Juventus haven’t given up on signing Thomas Partey

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italian giants Juventus remain keen admirers of Thomas Partey and are hoping that they can lure him to the club in future.



Juventus want to reinforce their midfield in the summer and have pencilled down two names, Partey and Portuguese Renato Sanches.



But currently, a deal for Sanches is the most feasible and Juventus would try to sign him at the end of the season.



A deal for Partey is complicated as the midfielder has a long-term contract with Arsenal and looks to have finally found his feet at the club.



Partey is esteemed at 40 million euros, which as indicated by the Italian media, is risky for Juventus.



Partey has three years remaining on his contract after penning a five-year deal with the Gunners in the summer of 2020.



Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid a whopping 50 million euros to sign the impressive deputy Ghana captain.



Juventus were left disappointed when Partey moved to Arsenal because they had scouted him for a long time and were convinced he would fit at the club.



However, they intended to negotiate with Atletico Madrid for a lower fee. Madrid insisted on Partey's 50 million euros buyout clause and only Arsenal could meet it.



Partey has frequently demonstrated his quality for the Gunners this season. He recently picked up the club's Player of the Month award for February.